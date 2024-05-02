Manisha Koirala, 53, Is Open To Finding Love Again After Divorce: 'It Will Be Nice To Have That'

Manisha Koirala is currently busy promoting her recent released Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. In the year 2012, she got divorced from Nepali businessman Samrat Dahal in 2012 and during an interview with Zoom, she was questioned if she wants to start a family or have a life partner.

The gorgeous actress reveals that she is open to about finding love again. According to her, “I do, I'd be lying if I say I don't. I definitely feel as if there was a male figure in my life, if there was a partner in my life, probably, it’ll be nice to have that. But I have to be very honest: main uske liye intezaar karke apna time waste nahi karungi. Agar meri kismat mein likhi hai, then I’ll get that. Agar nahi hai, toh bhi thik hai. Mujhe lagta hai, I’m living a full life (I am not waiting for him or wasting my time on that. If it is meant to be, it will be, or else, I am content with my life).”

She further added, "I have a very peaceful and loving family support. I have got a great brother and sister-in-law, great parents and good and loving friends and people. Other than that, work is going great. I enjoy travelling; there's no financial crunch by God's grace. So, I am in a very good space. I feel complete with myself – mentally, emotionally and physically, in every way. Aisa kuch nahi hai ki main incomplete hoon (I am not incomplete in any way), but yes, if I had (a partner), then I'd have enjoyed it. If I had a good companion, then why not?.”

Manisha and Samrat Dahal tied the knot on 19 June 2010 in a traditional Nepalese ceremony held in Kathmandu. The duo parted ways two years later in 2012. In the same year, the actress was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.