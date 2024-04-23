 Manisha Koirala Rejected Dil Toh Pagal Hai Due To 'Insecurity': 'Was Pitted Against Madhuri Dixit, Got Scared'
Manisha Koirala will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series, Heeramandi.

Manisha Koirala is currently gearing up for the release Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series, Heeramandi, which will premiere on May 1 on Netflix. Recently, the actress revealed that she rejected Dil Toh Pagal Hai because of 'insecurity.'

Speaking to India Today, Manisha said that one of the regrets that she has in her career is that she did not do Yash Chopra's film (Dil Toh Pagal Hai), as she was pitted against Madhuri Dixit, which made her scared. "I backed out of that project," she added.

Further, Manisha added, "Every actor of my time, when Yash Ji was alive, wanted to work with him because he portrayed women so beautifully. I went to Yash Ji's office and told him, 'Sir, it is my dream to be your heroine, solo. You are pitting me against Madhuri Ji'. Somehow, [because of] better judgement of mine, I think I missed out."

Later, Manisha acted with Madhuri in Lajja, which was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and was released in 2001.

Talking about the same, she said that the story was mind-blowing as it was women-centric, and she was bowled over by it.

"I think when you have a strong maker, and when you are confident in your own skin, the security comes. Also, I had done the mistake of letting go of a major project which could have been a landmark film in my career. I realised I didn't want to do that mistake again because of my silly insecurities. I am so glad I did it. I am so proud of 'Lajja,'" she said.

