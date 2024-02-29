Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala Praise Heeramandi Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 'He's One Of The Greatest Filmmakers In India'

The intriguing character posters of Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharmin Segal Mehta from their much-awaited Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar were unveiled by Netflix at a grand event in Mumbai on Thursday. Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to mark his web series debut with Heermamdi, which will show a world where courtesans were once queens.

The event was graced by the actresses who captivated the audience with their enchanting personas. Manisha Koirala's illustrious Mallikajaan, Sonakshi Sinha's resplendent Fareedan, Richa Chadha's enchanting Lajjo, Aditi Rao Hydari's graceful Bibbojaan, Sanjeeda Shaikh's captivating Waheeda, and Sharmin Segal's radiant Alamzeb - all captured in their character posters, foretell the phenomenal performances awaiting the audience.

During the event, the actresses were all praises for each other as well as Sanjay Leela Bhansali. While sharing her experience of working with Manisha, Sonakshi gushed, "The body of work she has behind and all her films that we've seen, she is so respected and stunning, so beautiful, so elegant... just wow (laughs). But keeping that aside, after working with her, I've realised what a beautiful person she is. I have learned a lot from her. So watching the way she conducts herself and sharing the screen with her was such a pleasure. I hope I can do that again very soon. It was an honour working with Manisha ji."

Recalling her journey with Bhansali, from Khamoshi to Heeramandi, Manisha said, "We have worked really very hard and tried to give our best. To be working with Sanjay after 20-25 years, it can't get better than that. It's been a humongous journey. I've seen him grow as an artist and as a genius. He is clearly India's best today. He is one of the greatest filmmakers in India. I feel lucky to be working with him. The joy of the outcome is all there and we are dying to show it to everybody.

Sharmin and Sanjeeda will mark their OTT debut with Heeramandi. Sharing her excitement, the Malaal actress and Bhansali's niece Sharmin said, "OTT debut is one thing but as an artist, I am privileged to get an opportunity to work with Sanjay sir. It doesn't matter if it releases on OTT or in a theatre. Watching Sanjay sir adapt to a format of web series, it was altogether a different ballgame, even for me as an actor. It's not like one movie but is equivalent to eight movies. I have assisted sir on the film Bajirao Mastani and watching him adapt to a format of web series was a privilege, especially to execute his vision."

Sanjeeda adds, "I would like to say that I had dreamt of this and now it is a reality. I'm sure whoever comes to this city, wishes to work with Sanjay sir at least once. Today I'm on this platform as one of his leading ladies and it is a big deal for me. I'm honoured to be a part of Heeramandi. My co-stars are very special to me."

Praising Bhansali, Aditi Rao Hydari stated, "Working with Sanjay sir is life-altering. It is a huge blessing. I can't even describe what it is like to be around him. When we shoot a film, we get a certain amount of time with a director but when you shoot a show, you get a lot more time. Everyone sees beauty, costumes and jewellery but what really moves me and what I find incredible about the experience is the fact that it's his soul which goes into everything he does. He lives, breathes and eats his characters. There is so much passion. And in the pushing and in the challenges he throws at you, there is so much love. I'm very grateful for that experience."

Sharing her experience, Richa added, "Anybody can give you beautiful costumes and grand sets but Sanjay sir has the vision of an aesthete. A lot of times it happens that an actor desperately wants to grow and with sir it is definitely possible because he will keep on pushing you. The other day I met Rani Mukerji and she said 'Until you work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, you will not know your own potential."

The release date of the show has not been announced yet, however, the character posters of the lead actress of Heeramandi promise a visual odyssey and a tale of power, love and freedom set against the backdrop of pre-independent India.