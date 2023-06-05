Watch: Honey Singh accused of narrating fake stories over the origin of Lungi Dance song |

It’s been a decade since the catchy song ‘Lungi Dance’ from the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Chennai Express’ hit the music charts. Now, ten years later, the song’s composer and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, has been accused of narrating different versions of its origin.

An Instagram reel comprising three different interviews with Singh describing the song’s origin has gone viral. In the first one, he says that Khan invited him and asked for a song similar to Desi Beat, to which Singh denied and said instead of making something similar, he will create a better track that will match Khan's vibe and the theme. Singh stated that they did not like the song in the first place and took three weeks to decide if they would keep it or not.

He had said in an interaction with ETimes, "I made 'Lungi Dance' and he didn't like it. I told him, 'Chahiye toh theek hai, nahi chahiye toh main isko single release kar dunga'."

In the second interview, which shows him seated alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Singh recalled how he sang the song in front of the superstar, whose response was, “This is the biggest song of my life till now.”

The third interview features him on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, where he says, “phir unhone gana pasand kiya aur meri kismat kholi aur dukaan chal gayi meri.”

'Lungi Dance' was featured in 'Chennai Express' at the very end and it was a tribute from King Khan and the whole team of the film to south superstar Rajinikanth.

The song hit it off with the audience instantly and within no time it became a rage in the market, to the extent that it was played at every event, be it glam award nights, birthday parties, discotheques, weddings, and so on.