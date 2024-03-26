'G**d Mein Baju Deke Rakhi Hai': Honey Singh Responds To Badshah's 'Papa Ka Comeback' Jibe During Mumbai Event (WATCH)

Rapper and singer Badshah was all over the news a few days ago for his remark on his contemporary Yo Yo Honey Singh, in which he had taken a dig at the latter's 'comeback'. And now, the Blue Eyes singer has responded to Badshah, with a rather vulgar comment, and stated that his fans were enough to do all the talking.

Honey Singh was seen performing at a Holi party in Mumbai on Monday, and it was there that he indirectly addressed Badshah's jibe. "Mujhe sab bolte hai, jawab do, reply karo.. Main kya reply karu... Tum logo ne already uske g**d mein baju deke rakhi hai," he said, without taking names.

Kalesh Controversy B/w Honey Singh and Badshah (Honey Singh Replied to Badshah) pic.twitter.com/o74t423bgS — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 25, 2024

As the crowd cheered for him, the singer added, "Mujhe bolne ki zarurat he nahi padti. Tumlog khud crazy ho. Honey Singh pagal hai aur uske fans aur pagal hai."

The crowd erupted into a thunderous applause and cheered for the singer as he belted out his chartbusters for those who had gathered to celebrate Holi.

For those unversed, it all began when during a concert a few days ago, a section of the crowd teased Badshah using Honey Singh's name. The 'Ye Ladki Pagal Hai' singer was then seen commenting, "Ek pen aur paper dena. Gift laaya hu tumhare liye. Kuch lyrics likh ke de deta hu. Papa ka comeback ho jaayega tumhare," and this did not go down well with a lot of ardent Honey Singh fans.

Kalesh Between Badshah & Honey Singh Fans on Stage during Live Concert

pic.twitter.com/M4VqSqLSc3 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 19, 2024

Earlier too, Badshah was accused of taking a veiled dig at Honey Singh in his 2023 song Gone Girl, in which one of the lines was, "Kuch logo ka comeback hi nahi ho raha."

After giving the desi fans some all time blockbuster songs, Honey Singh had vanished from the music scene for several years as he battled with mental health issues. He, however, returned to the industry in 2022 and announced his comeback album, 'Honey 3.0'.