PHOTOS: Honey Singh Gifts ₹3 Crore 'Gold' Birthday Cake To Urvashi Rautela On Her Birthday

Urvashi Rautela turned 30 on February 25, Sunday, and the actress celebrated her birthday on the sets of her upcoming music video, Love Dose 2, with none other than popular singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. And not just that, but the latter reportedly got the birthday girl a cake worth a whopping Rs 3 crore!

On her birthday, Urvashi was treated by Yo Yo Honey Singh with the most expensive cake ever in the world worth a whopping Rs 3 crore. The cake was made of pure 24 carat gold and the actress' photos with it are now going viral.

Regarding the special gift for Urvashi on her birthday, Yo Yo Honey Singh stated, "According to me, Urvashi is truly the most beautiful girl in the world and I have said that many times. She is the most beautiful girl and that's exactly why I had cast her for Love Dose earlier. The collaboration was a huge success and ever since then, fans kept demanding for more. I have seen Urvashi's growth as an artiste from that time and today, she is a global superstar."

He went on to say, "According to me, a global superstar like her deserves royal swanky treatment and that's why, I decided to get this special cake for her worth Rs 3 crore. I want this collaboration, this cake-cutting moment to go down in history as the most special thing anyone has done for his co-star. She's brilliant in her work and she deserves every bit of this treatment. I wish her great success going forward. It was a pleasure working with her for 'Second Dose' aka 'Vigdiyan Heeryan'. I can't wait for the song to be out for everyone on March 15, 2024, and I am looking forward to working with her even more in future. She's the best."

On the work front, Urvashi has massive projects like Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, NBK109 with Bobby Deol, Dulquer Salman, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Baap (remake of Hollywood blockbuster Expendables) with Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt, and Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda.

Apart from this Urvashi will also be seen in an upcoming biopic titled 'JNU' where she's playing the role of a college politician along with a very special music video with 'Jalebi' fame Jason Derulo.