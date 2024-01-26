Urvashi Rautela Goes Ethnic As She Visits Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 26, 2024
On January 26, 2024, Urvashi Rautela visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Dadar, Mumbai to seek blessings.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Urvashi Rautela exuded elegant vibes in an easy, breezy yellow traditional suit.
Urvashi Rautela wore a purple shawl around her neck with her yellow suit.
Urvashi Rautela completed the ethnic look with a pair of jutti flats.
Urvashi Rautela kept her make-up minimal as she offered her prayers at the temple
Urvashi Rautela ditched accessories and let her yellow outfit shine.
Urvashi Rautela made her acting debut in 2013 with Singh Saab the Great alongside Sunny Deol.
On the work front, Urvashi Rautela is making her Hollywood debut in Renata Fonte alongside Michele Morrone. She also has Black Rose and Dil Hai Gray in her pipeline.
