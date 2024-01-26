PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Spotted After Dinner Date At Mumbai Restaurant

By: Sachin T | January 26, 2024
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is back to her professional commitments post-wedding with AAP leader Raghav Chadha, was spotted with her hubby in Mumbai on Thursday evening.
The duo was photographed by the paparazzi as they left a restaurant after their romantic dinner date.
For the outing, Parineeti wore a white dress with an ivory trench coat. She paired it with a pair of sneakers and a brick-red handbag.
On the other hand, Raghav also opted for casuals. He wore a black shirt with brown trousers and black shoes.
Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at The Leela Palace in Udaipur.
The two reportedly first met at the India-UK Outstanding Achiever Honours that were held in London in January 2023.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila', helmed by Imtiaz Ali.
Photos by Varinder Chawla
