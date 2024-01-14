 PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Twin In Black As They Celebrate First Lohri Post-Wedding
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24, 2023 in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, January 14, 2024, 07:52 PM IST
article-image

This year's Lohri turned out to be extra special for actor Parineeti Chopra as it was her first with her husband and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. The pictures of Parineeti and Raghav's first Lohri celebration and cute moments surfaced online.

Parineeti's family friend Shweta Singh shared the pictures on her Instagram stories.

One of the pictures captured Parineeti and Raghav posing with Raghav's mother, his uncle Pawan Sachdeva, and other loved ones. For Lohri, Parineeti wore a black jacket that she paired with pants, a printed stole and black boots. She carried a dewy makeup look, left her tresses open and flaunted her sindoor. Raghav, on the other hand, twinning with his wife in black, opted for a sherwani and a matching black shawl wrapped around his shoulders.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila.

Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife Amarjot Kaur along with the members of their musical band were assassinated on March 8, 1988.

