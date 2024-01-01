PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopra Cuddles In Raghav Chadha's Arms As They Celebrate First New Year Post Wedding In UK

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha are currently enjoying marital bliss and are seen spending most of their time together. They brought in the New Year in each other's arms in the United Kingdom, the place that played cupid between the two.

On Monday, the first day of 2024, Parineeti took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos, giving her fans a glimpse of what her New Year celebrations looked like.

In one photo, she can be seen happily resting in Raghav's arms, while in another, the newlyweds gave each other a tight hug as the actress sat on her husband's lap.

The couple was also joined by Parineeti's brother Shivang Chopra, who resides in London.

"Spent Christmas and NYE quietly with my loves, hugging them tightly and eating chocolate in bed 🥰 It was cozy, warm and full of fuzzies. #Austria #London Happy new year everyone!" Parineeti captioned the post.

Both Parineeti and Raghav have a special connection with London as both of them went to university over there, and it was in the same city that they met in 2023 for an event, post which love blossomed between the two.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in a grand yet intimate ceremony on September 24, 2023, in Udaipur. The wedding was attended by the closest friends and family members of the two.