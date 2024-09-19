 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi Dresses Up In Bridal Outfit Exactly Like Abhira To Marry Armaan, Couple Unaware Of Her Evil Move
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi Dresses Up In Bridal Outfit Exactly Like Abhira To Marry Armaan, Couple Unaware Of Her Evil Move

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi Dresses Up In Bridal Outfit Exactly Like Abhira To Marry Armaan, Couple Unaware Of Her Evil Move

In the upcoming track of Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ruhi will be seen retorting to yet another evil move in order to win over Armaan and stop him from getting married to Abhira. The viewers of the show are currently witnessing Armaan and Abhira's wedding drama.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 04:03 PM IST
article-image

Starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as the leads, Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been witnessing some major drama in the current track of the show. From Armaan and Abhira's impending marriage looking difficult to Ruhi's evil tactics, the viewers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are in for some major twists in the upcoming track of the show.

Read Also
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi's LIES About Abhira SHAKE Armaan, Latter Plans Sweet...
article-image

After encountering innumerable hurdles, Abhira and Armaan have finally reached their wedding day and are all excited to tie the knot and spend their lives together. However, looks like their happiness will be short lived. Ruhi, who has been scheming to break off Armaan and Abhira's marriage will retort to one final tactic to throw Abhira out of Armaan's life and marry him. Ruhi will be seen dressing up exactly like Abhira on Armaan and Abhira's wedding day and will plan to sit in the mandap instead of Abhira.

However, to do the same, what evil moves does she further retort too is something that may keep the viewers of the show glued to their seats. Both Abhira and Armaan are oblivious about Ruhi's evil plans and are seen all excited to take the plunge. While Armaan thinks that he will get 'everything' after marrying Abhira, Abhira too will be seen committing her life with Armaan.

Read Also
Ashi Singh Reveals Being Offered Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 'My Character Was Scrapped'
article-image

In the current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira and Armaan have been struggling to tie the knot and get married to each other. From Dadi sa's prenup plans to Manish Goenka finding out about Abhira being Akshara's daughter, the story line of the show has seen quite some interesting high points.

FPJ Shorts
NPS Vatsalya Explained: From Opening An Account To Post-18 Transition; All You Need To Know About The New Pension Scheme For Minors
NPS Vatsalya Explained: From Opening An Account To Post-18 Transition; All You Need To Know About The New Pension Scheme For Minors
Disturbing Video: Youth Electrocuted After Coming In Contact With High-Tension Wire Hanging Low Near Canal In Ghaziabad; Outrage Among Villagers
Disturbing Video: Youth Electrocuted After Coming In Contact With High-Tension Wire Hanging Low Near Canal In Ghaziabad; Outrage Among Villagers
Rajasthan RSMSSB Document Verification Rescheduled For September 27 Over Date Clash With CET 2024
Rajasthan RSMSSB Document Verification Rescheduled For September 27 Over Date Clash With CET 2024
Yamaha Rolls Out ‘The Call of The Blue’ Version 4.0
Yamaha Rolls Out ‘The Call of The Blue’ Version 4.0

For the uninformed, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently in its fourth generation, with Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as the titular faces and Garvita Sadhwani as the parallel lead.

Read Also
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohit Purohit Gives Glimpses Into Upcoming Sequence With Samridhii...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tum Jo Mile Ho Song Review: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Cringe Moves Will Make You Blush

Tum Jo Mile Ho Song Review: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Cringe Moves Will Make You Blush

List Of Movies You Can Watch For ₹99 On September 20, 2024

List Of Movies You Can Watch For ₹99 On September 20, 2024

BB 16 Fame Bebika Dhruve Reacts To Abdu Rozik Calling Off Wedding With Fiancée Amira: 'He Needs...

BB 16 Fame Bebika Dhruve Reacts To Abdu Rozik Calling Off Wedding With Fiancée Amira: 'He Needs...

Transformers One Review: Josh Cooley’s Directorial Is An Exercise In Mechanical Storytelling

Transformers One Review: Josh Cooley’s Directorial Is An Exercise In Mechanical Storytelling

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Release Update: Bombay HC Asks CBFC To Take A Decision By September 25

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Release Update: Bombay HC Asks CBFC To Take A Decision By September 25