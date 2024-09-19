Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi Dresses Up In Bridal Outfit Exactly Like Abhira To Marry Armaan, Couple Unaware Of Her Evil Move

Starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as the leads, Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been witnessing some major drama in the current track of the show. From Armaan and Abhira's impending marriage looking difficult to Ruhi's evil tactics, the viewers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are in for some major twists in the upcoming track of the show.

After encountering innumerable hurdles, Abhira and Armaan have finally reached their wedding day and are all excited to tie the knot and spend their lives together. However, looks like their happiness will be short lived. Ruhi, who has been scheming to break off Armaan and Abhira's marriage will retort to one final tactic to throw Abhira out of Armaan's life and marry him. Ruhi will be seen dressing up exactly like Abhira on Armaan and Abhira's wedding day and will plan to sit in the mandap instead of Abhira.

However, to do the same, what evil moves does she further retort too is something that may keep the viewers of the show glued to their seats. Both Abhira and Armaan are oblivious about Ruhi's evil plans and are seen all excited to take the plunge. While Armaan thinks that he will get 'everything' after marrying Abhira, Abhira too will be seen committing her life with Armaan.

In the current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira and Armaan have been struggling to tie the knot and get married to each other. From Dadi sa's prenup plans to Manish Goenka finding out about Abhira being Akshara's daughter, the story line of the show has seen quite some interesting high points.

For the uninformed, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently in its fourth generation, with Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as the titular faces and Garvita Sadhwani as the parallel lead.