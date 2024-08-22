Ashi Singh Reveals Being Offered Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 'My Character Was Scrapped'

Ashi Singh, who went ahead to be a household name with her stint in Sony TV's 'Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai' opposite Randeep Raii, recently revealed being offered Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the first leap of the show. The actress, in a recent conversation with Telly Chakkar revealed that it was disheartening for her when her character in the show was scrapped.

When asked about which was that project she auditioned for but it did not land in her kitty, the Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai fame revealed that she auditioned for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the first leap of the show. Ashi reveals that the show was offered to her before her stint in YUDKBH and that the character she was offered in YRKKH post leap was eventually scrapped by the makers of the show.

Ashi says, ''Maine teen shows kiye hai abtak, but maine 8 shows sign kiye hai. Before YUDKBH, maine 2 se 3 shows sign kiye thhe. Ek toh Yeh Rishta tha usme I was supposed to play this character jo kabhi introduce hi nahi hua apparently. Hum ne sign kardiya tha phir thode dino ke baad mujhe call aaya, 15-20 days baad ke wo jo character hai aur mujhe agar aise laayenge toh it is a waste. Toh that happened YUDKBH and I was disheartened us time pe.''

While Ashi gained immense popularity with YUDKBH, the first leap of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which, producer Rajan Shahi has often spoken about, turned out to be one of the most succesful innings of the show. While Hina Khan was then replaced, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan then led the show successfully for years.