Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi Caught Kissing In Viral Video Days After Slamming Dating Rumours

Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi |

A few weeks after television actors Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi denied dating rumours, a video of the two from their Thailand holiday has surfaced on social media. It shows Kushal kissing Shivangi, reigniting rumours about their relationship. Several fan accounts of the actors uploaded the video on Instagram and it went viral within no time.

In the video, the two are spotted enjoying a boxing match. At one point, Kushal kisses Shivangi on her cheeks. The viral video seems to be from their Thailand vacation. As soon as a fan page uploaded the video, it once again sparked their dating rumours on the internet, and now fans are wondering about their relationship status.

Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi On Dating Rumours

A month ago, there were reports that the two are getting engaged. This kissing video comes just sometime after the actors took to social media to refute the claims. In May, the two denied their dating rumours on social media. Shivangi clarified on her Instagram story, "I love rumours. I always find out amazing things about myself I never knew”.

Kushal also took to his Instagram account, and shared an update on his story about the dating rumours, and wrote, “Yaar media wallloooo Ek bhath bathaooo, meri engagement horahiiii hain, our muje he nah pataaaaa?????? I am here in Thailand training my martial arts. Aisaaaa kaiseee karletheee Hoon aaap log, atleast thoro tho authentication news ki rahkaaaa Karoo mere bhai log? Ye apkeee source hain kaun (Hey media folks! Tell me something, I'm getting engaged and I don’t even know about it??? I'm here in Thailand training for martial arts. How do you guys do this? At least verify the news properly. Who are your sources anyway)?”

Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi Dating Rumour Timeline

There has been a buzz about their dating since a long time. Fans love their chemistry on screen in the show Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka, and are waiting for the rumours to be true. Before this, Shivangi was rumoured to be dating her Balika Vadhu 2 co-star Randeep Rai.

Meanwhile, Kushal was in relationship with Gauahar Khan during Bigg Boss 7. After dating for almost a year, the two broke up in 2014.