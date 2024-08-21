 Mohsin Khan: 'Kartik Goenka Was Not Supposed To Be Titular Character In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Still Decided To Play'
Mohsin Khan, who became a household name with his performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently revealed that his character 'Kartik Goenka' was not planned out to be the titular character of the show. However, Mohsin still decided to take the character up and also revealed the reason behind doing so.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 05:36 PM IST
Rose to fame with his stint in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin Khan went ahead to be a household name as Kartik Goenka during his stint on the show. While the actor enjoyed massive stardom during his stint on the show and continues to do so, in a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame reveals that his character 'Kartik Goenka' was never planned out to be the titular character of the show.

The actor reveals auditioning for Kartik Goenka after the show was staged for a leap. However, he was informed that Kartik's elder brother will be introduced in the story of the show as the story proceeds and that brother will essay the titular character.

Mohsin revealed being called back by the production house to audition for the character of the elder brother and being informed that Kartik will not be the lead of the show. The actor says, ''Kartik ka character mujhe pasand aaya tha, uska audition de kar main nikal gaya tha. But then, they called me up again and asked me to audition for the elder brother also. They said that he will be the main guy toh agar Kartik main nahi hua toh aapka character chota reh jayega. They were still deciding on it though. But I told them that I could play a lot with Kartik. They asked me if I was sure and I affirmed. So then they said, agar bada bhai aa gaya toh he will become the hero. So I said, okay agar wo hero bann gaya toh bann gaya, phir wo mera nasib hai. But bada bhai phir kabhi aaya hi nahi and the story worked.''

For the uninformed, Mohsin's chemistry with Shivangi Joshi in the show went ahead to gain them a lot of acclaimation and the duo became household names overnight.

