 TV Actor Mohsin Khan Reveals He Suffered A Heart Attack In 2023: 'Fatty Liver Bahut Zyaada Badh Gaya Tha'
Mohsin Khan, 32, revealed how he worked continuously for seven long years and it took a toll on his health, which ultimately resulted in him being diagnosed with fatty liver

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 11:51 AM IST
Television actor Mohsin Khan recently made shocking revelations about his health, leaving his fans worried. During an interview, he revealed that he had suffered a heart attack in 2023, and that he was also diagnosed with fatty liver.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the 32-year-old actor revealed how he worked continuously for seven long years and it took a toll on his health. "I was diagnosed with fatty liver, and last year, I suffered a mild heart attack. I did not share with people," he said.

He went on to say that he was hospitalised for quite some time. "Bahut jyada hi badh gaya tha. I underwent proper treatment, changed 2-3 hospitals, before finally recuperating and getting my health back on track. Now it is under control, mashallah," he added.

Explaining his condition, Mohsin stated that he was diagnosed with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which might be because of his hectic schedule and disrupted sleep pattern.

"My immune system had become very weak. I used to fall sick a lot," he shared.

Mohsin played the role of Kartik in the cult daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for several years, and it made him a household name in the country. His chemistry with co-star Shivangi Joshi became the talking point of the show, and in real life too, the actors were often linked with each other.

Mohsin made his television debut with the show Nisha Aur Uske Cousins in 2014, however, it was his role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that got him nationwide recognition.

