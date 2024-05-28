Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Sachin Tyagi Recalls Time Spent With Mohsin Khan, Harshad Chopda, Says, 'Mohsin Bahut Yaad..'

Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running shows on television. Spanning over a decade and more, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen several actors come, make their place and leave the show. Two such faces that still reign over the audience's hearts are Mohsin Khan and Harshad Chopda.

Sachin, who essayed the character of Mohsin Khan's onscreen father, Manish Goenka in the show is still very much a part of the show even after the show undergoing two generation leaps since then. The actor has also worked with Harshad Chopda in the previous season of the show. When he was recently asked by Telly Nazara about which of the generations has been his favourite, the actor recalled his time with Mohsin and Harshad and stated that he really misses Mohsin. He also went ahead to add that the way Harshad's birthday was celebrated last year was one of the best moments on the sets of the show for him and he wished to do it this year too.

Sachin says, "Kuch log bahut gehri chaap chod jate hai jaise Mohsin Khan jo hai vo abhi bhi bahut yaad ata hai. Usse abhi bhi milna julna hai."

The current generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is helmed by Rohit Purohit, Samridhii Shukla and Garvita Sidhwani. Initially, Shehzada Dhami was seen essaying the titular character, however, he was terminated by the production house owing to his problematic behaviour.