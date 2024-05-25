Shoaib Ibrahim Recalls Being THROWN OUT Of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Audition Room: 'Maine Dil Pe...'

Shoaib Ibrahim, who rose to fame with his stint in Colors TV's show 'Sasural Simar Ka,' is one of the most loved actors today. The actor, who is now also a digital sensation was recently invited by Mr. Faisu on his talk show 'Long drive with Faisu.' Talking to Faisu about his struggles in the entertainment industry, Shoaib revealed auditioning for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and being thrown out of the audition room.

When Faisu asked Shoaib about his journey in the world of entertainment, Shoaib revealed that it was always his mother's dream to see him on television. However, his father wanted him to complete his engineering. But, to fulfill his mother's dream, Shoaib started modelling. However, he could not do it for a long time owing to his height. He then decided to pursue actintg and it was then that he went to audition for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai back inn2008. Speaking of what happened there, Shoaib revealed of being thrown out of the audition room. The actor said, ''Pehla audition maine diya Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ke liye. Us wakt mujhe us audition room se bahar nikaal diya gaya, toh us wakt mujhe bahut hurt hua tha aur wo maine bahut dil pe liya. Fir main papa ko bolta tha ke main engineering karunga, engineering kar ke Mumbai jaunga, waha job bhi karunga aur struggle bhi.''

The actor further revealed of how he then cracked the audition for his first show 'Palkon ki chhaon mein,' and reached Mumbai from Bhopal in a train, standing through the night.

On the work front, Shoaib was last seen in Sony TV's show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,' where the actor emerged as the first runner up.