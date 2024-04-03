Here's Why Shoaib Ibrahim Prefers Travelling By Trains Over Flights

Shoaib Ibrahim is a well-known figure in the realm of television and now on YouTube as well. Recognized for his roles in shows like Ajooni, Sasural Simar Ka, and more, the actor has become a social media sensation due to his YouTube vlogs. Shoaib actively engages with his social media followers and frequently responds to questions posed by his fans.

Recently, the Ajooni actor conducted an 'Ask me anything' session on his Instagram handle. During this session, Shoaib addressed questions from his fans. One inquiry directed at him was about why he hasn't gone for the 'Umrah' pilgrimage yet. In response, Shoaib turned the camera towards his mother and explained that her fear of flying is the reason. Despite his efforts to persuade her, she remains apprehensive about boarding flights. He also mentioned that while his father has flown before, his mother remains reluctant.

Moreover, when questioned about why he only travels to Dubai and not other countries, Shoaib disclosed, "Because I am scared of flights. I don't know if you all are aware, but I have a fear of flying. Unless it's absolutely necessary, I avoid flying at all costs. I prefer trains over flights. That's just who I am. So, whenever we have the opportunity, I travel to Dubai."

Shoaib, who last appeared in Sony TV's show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, garnered immense love for his performance. He has been married to Dipika Kakkar since 2018, and the couple recently welcomed their baby boy Ruhaan, embracing parenthood with joy