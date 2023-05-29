Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar QUITS acting: 'Told Shoaib Ibrahim I want to live life as housewife'

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar | Instagram

Actress Dipika Kakar, who shot to fame and became a household name with the daily soap 'Sasural Simar Ka', has decided to quit acting. The actress is expecting her first child with actor-husband Shoaib Ibrahim and she recently told the media that she does not wish to work anymore, and wants to live the rest of her life as a housewife.

Fans of the actress were shocked by Dipika's decision to quit acting and they expressed their disappointment on social media.

Dipika tied the knot with Shoaib in a traditional nikaah ceremony in February 2017. They are set to welcome their first child soon.

Dipika Kakar to quit acting

As per several media reports, Dipika recently opened up about working for numerous years in the showbiz and starting at a very young age.

She then announced her decision to quit acting and lead a life as a housewife and as a mother.

"I am enjoying this phase of pregnancy and welcoming our first child. The excitement is on another level. I started working at a very young age and continued for about 10 – 15 years at a stretch. As my pregnancy journey began, I told Shoaib that I don’t want to work and want to quit acting. I want to live a life as a housewife and mother," the actress was quoted as saying.

Dipika Kakar's work on television

Dipika became a national sensation with her daily soap 'Sasural Simar Ka' in which she played the titular role. It was the same serial where she met her husband Shoaib, who was her co-star back then.

She later also participated in reality shows like 'Nach Baliye 8' with Shoaib and 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8'. Not just that, but she was one of the most popular contestants on Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 12', and she emerged as the winner on the controversial game show.

Dipika was last seen in the show 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' in 2020 in which she played a small screen actress, opposite Karan Grover, who essayed the role of a doctor.