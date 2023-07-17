Video: Leopard Enters Shoaib Ibrahim's TV Show Set At Goregaon Film City, Attacks Dog 

A leopard entered the sets of Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana's show Ajooni in Mumbai's Goregaon Film City. As per reports, it attacked a dog in the presence of more than 200 people who were on set. The incident took place on Monday morning. Ajooni is a Hindi drama television series.
Disclaimer: The video below contains disturbing footage
A couple of days ago, a leopard entered the sets of Kamya Punjabi's new show Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan. According to reports it barged into the premises during its launch.
Further details awaited.
