Video: Leopard Enters Shoaib Ibrahim's TV Show Set At Goregaon Film City, Attacks Dog |

A leopard entered the sets of Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana's show Ajooni in Mumbai's Goregaon Film City. As per reports, it attacked a dog in the presence of more than 200 people who were on set. The incident took place on Monday morning. Ajooni is a Hindi drama television series.

Disclaimer: The video below contains disturbing footage

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A couple of days ago, a leopard entered the sets of Kamya Punjabi's new show Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan. According to reports it barged into the premises during its launch.

Further details awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)