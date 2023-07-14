WATCH: Leopard Chases Wild Pig To Well in MP's Neemuch, Now Both Struggle Together For Life

FPJ

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A gripping tale of life and death unfolded in Ratangarh, as a hungry leopard fell into a well chasing its prey-- a wild pig. Locals gathered around and recorded the video, which is now going viral on social media.

According to information, a leopard had been following a wild pig to feast upon in Neemuch's Ratangarh area on Wednesday. Running for its survival, the pig accidentally fell into a well. In an attempt to chase, the speeding leopard went uncontrollable and too fell inside.

Now, both-- the hunter and prey are stuck in the same waters, struggling for life in the depths.

