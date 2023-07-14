 WATCH: Leopard Chases Wild Pig To Well in MP's Neemuch, Now Both Struggle Together For Life
WATCH: Leopard Chases Wild Pig To Well in MP's Neemuch, Now Both Struggle Together For Life

Both predator and prey accidentally fell into the same situation, where their survival instincts have brought them together.

Friday, July 14, 2023
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A gripping tale of life and death unfolded in Ratangarh, as a hungry leopard fell into a well chasing its prey-- a wild pig. Locals gathered around and recorded the video, which is now going viral on social media.

According to information, a leopard had been following a wild pig to feast upon in Neemuch's Ratangarh area on Wednesday. Running for its survival, the pig accidentally fell into a well. In an attempt to chase, the speeding leopard went uncontrollable and too fell inside.

Now, both-- the hunter and prey are stuck in the same waters, struggling for life in the depths.

