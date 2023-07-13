Madhya Pradesh: President Murmu To Enjoy Lunch At Minister Jyotiraditya Sindhiya's Royal Jai Vilas Palace In Gwalior

President Droupadi Murmu |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu's presence in Gwalior has ignited discussions among political analysts, examining the implications of her trip. Murmu's itinerary includes a visit to Jai Vilas palace.

During her stay in Gwalior, President Murmu will partake in a luncheon engagement and explore the local museum.

It is worth noting that the original district administration program had outlined a different agenda for the President, with a direct visit to Triple ITM from the Airbase Center.

The visit by Home Minister Amit Shah last October left an indelible mark, as he spent considerable time at the Jai Vilas Palace.

President Murmu's Gwalior visit commences with her arrival at the Airbase, followed by a ceremonial welcome at the Jai Vilas Palace, where several programs have been arranged to honor her presence.

Subsequently, she will tour the Maratha gallery and other sections of the palace, engaging in conversations with Gwalior's youth within the Maratha gallery.

Following the museum visit, a formal luncheon is scheduled at 1 PM, featuring Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Sindhiya. The day concludes with President Murmu's participation in the IITM convocation ceremony.

Noteworthy dignitaries, including Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, were present during the visit.