MP: Journalist Run Over By Bus On Gwalior-Morena Highway, Driver Booked

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A senior journalist who was riding a two-wheeler and heading towards Gwalior from Morena was run over by a passenger bus on Wednesday noon, the police said.

The accident was witnessed by the brother of the man who was riding another two-wheeler and had been following him on the route, the police added.

Noorabad police station house officer (SHO) Bhoomika Dubey said that the man who lost his life in the incident has been identified as Rajendra Thakur, who was working as a journalist at a newspaper in Gwalior. On Wednesday morning, he had arrived in Morena on a two-wheeler.

His brother was also present alongside him, who was riding another two-wheeler. The duo was returning to Gwalior on separate two-wheelers on Wednesday noon, when a bus streaming at a high speed rammed into Thakur’s bike from rear, owing to which he was thrown up to a distance of several metres.

Despite this, the passenger bus did not stop and ran over Thakur’s head, killing him on spot. Thakur’s brother witnessed the accident and informed the cops.

The errant bus driver left the vehicle behind and fled from the spot. The police referred Thakur’s body for post-mortem and then sent it to his kin in Gwalior. A case has been registered against the bus driver and search is on to trace and apprehend him, SHO Dubey said.

