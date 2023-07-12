 Bhopal: NGT To Hear Plea On Pollution In River Kshipra Today
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) is going to hear a petition on pollution in River Kshipra on Thursday.

On the petition of environmentalist Sachin Dave, the Tribunal had formed a nodal agency to look into the issue of pollution in Kshipra river due to discharge of industrial waste and other human activities in and around the river bed.

Dave said the major problems spotted there included low water level, pollution, deposition of non-biodegradable waste, industrial waste discharge and other human activities. 

The NGT was approached seeking necessary steps to improve the quality of river water as it was also used for drinking and irrigation purposes, he said.

article-image
