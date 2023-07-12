An Upcoming Web Series To Showcase Lives Of Four Families From Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With their soothing stories to captivate the interests of people, the lives of four families from Indore are being shot to inspire the livelihoods of people.

‘My story our story’ is a docu-fiction series where there are four stories inspired by four families, where individual members of each family share their moments of happiness, and their day-to-day struggles both emotional and economic to keep their happiness intact.

The stories are based on the lives of Anand Soni, assistant commissioner of police, Aditya Singh Chauhan, pilot of Indigo Airlines, Kuntal Bhati owner of a factory of sanitary products, and Anshuman Pandey, Grasim MR India winner in 2004.

All of these families from the city will be enthralling the audience with their own experiences, sharing sweet and soaring incidents of life. All the characters are real and all the emotions are also real and raw. “The characters have themselves shown an interest to interview for the web series.

The interviews went surreal when all the characters shared their backgrounds with us on camera. Every human has to go past many stages before becoming the person they are. The series has tried to compile all necessary and major events of a person's life."

Web series producer Rupsa Mukherjee informed Free Press that while interviewing, people cried while sharing incidents of their lives. "There were times during shooting when we laughed, cried, and even felt grief together. Each story represents success, failure, and struggle. However, each ends with emerging victories," said Rupsa.

Theme Of The Story

The structure of each story will include the interview of family members along with the fictional enactment of certain important events mentioned during the interview. A narrator will be interacting with the audience presenting events in such a manner that they reach beyond the limits of understanding.

Message Of The Series

With all the imperfections within us, we can still be happy if we choose to be happy. We all have faced success and failure as an individual but if we have a family who stands by us; victory is certain.

Production Based In Indore

The series is being produced by Rupsa Mukherjee and Anshuman Pandey through Idreamz Production and is being directed by Sanjeeb Das. The series is still being shot, where two parts of the stories were shot in Mumbai, while the other two are scheduled to shoot in Indore. ///////