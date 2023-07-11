MP: Delegation Seeks Repair Of Road, Submits Memorandum In Sardarpur

Representative Image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation comprising district panchayat member Gayatri Purohit, and Bhopwar gram panchayat sarpanch representative Madan Makhode handed over a memorandum demanding repair of three-kilometre road connecting Sardarpur to Bhopwar Fanta.

Free Press had prominently raised the issue of poor road in its July 9 edition. However, the administration was busy in preparations for the Chief Minister's programme. No steps were taken to stop the dumpers full of sand using the single route.

Locals claimed that three-kilometre-long portion of the National Highway between Sardarpur and Ringnod Fanta providing road connectivity to famous Jain pilgrimage Bhopawar, Amjhera, Manawar and Kukshi was covered with potholes and mud thus causing inconvenience to thousands of commuters.

Besides, to evade royalty on the route, dumpers loaded with sand took shortcut from Ringnod Fanta causing huge damage to the road, locals said. Contacted Ringnod police station in-charge Jagdish Chauhan said that to stop movement of big vehicles on the Ringnod-Sardarpur road, iron angles were installed.

Later, a petrol pump owner secured an order from high court for removal of these angles. Hence, it was impossible to stop vehicles. Mining officer Sandesh Piplode said that he came to know of the incident through media and department would take action according to rules against those evading royalty by opting the short-cut.