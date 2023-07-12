Madhya Pradesh: President Murmu's Visit To Gwalior, Tight Security And Grand Inaugurations Await

President Droupadi Murmu |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the President's scheduled visit to Gwalior Air Force Station on July 13, district officials are actively engaged in coordinating the necessary arrangements.

To address security needs, a meeting of high-ranking police officers was held on Tuesday, attended by the Inspector Generals and Deputy Inspector Generals from the Gwalior and Chambal regions.

President Droupadi Murmu is expected to participate in the inauguration ceremony and visit the Jai Vilas Palace.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Central Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with several other ministers, will be present during the visit.

A list of individuals, including BJP leaders and others scheduled to meet the President at the airport, is being prepared.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel mentioned that over 150 officers and more than 2,000 personnel will be deployed at various locations to ensure the President's security.

According to District Collector Akshay Kumar, the President will first disembark at Gwalior Air Base and proceed directly to Jai Vilas Palace, where she will visit the museum.

A lunch program has been organized within the palace premises. Subsequently, the President will attend the Triple Information Technology Integrated Tripal (ITM) inauguration ceremony.

The President is expected to stay in Gwalior for approximately four hours during her visit.