Bhopal: Differently-Abled Are Mentally Strong: CM

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that differently-abled people might be physically weak but were mentally strong. He was addressing the beneficiaries and others who visited camp organised for distribution of aids and appliances to differently-abled beneficiaries in Bhairunda village in Sehore district on Sunday.

He said that after collecting the data of all the differently-abled, special camps would be organised by September and assistive devices would be distributed to them.

On Saturday, a special camp was organised in Bhairunda for the identification of specially-abled in which 727 differently-abled were examined and given certificates by Medical Board. At the camp, 194 differently-abled were treated and many differently-abled were identified for distribution of assistive devices.

Chouhan said that 316 aids and appliances worth Rs 23.90 lakh had been provided to 209 differently-abled beneficiaries for free at the function held in Bhairunda on Sunday. He was accompanied by wife Sadhna Singh.