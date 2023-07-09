Bhopal: CM, Ministers Enjoy Ministers To Raise Bonhomie

Bhopal: CM, Ministers Enjoy Tiffin Party To Raise Bonhomie | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet meeting held here on Saturday evening was different in comparison to previous meetings. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan joined tiffin party with his cabinet colleagues after the cabinet meeting.

Ministers brought the popular dishes of their local areas and shared with each other. As many as 25 ministers attended the tiffin party at CM House. The message was sent in morning to ministers that they should come with their better half at the tiffin party.

Read Also MP: 2 Bikers Run Over By Truck In Ashokanagar

One dozen ministers reached CM house with their spouses to savour the delicacies. In fact, the BJP central leadership has asked state leaders to hold tiffin parties as it will increase bonhomie among them and boost inter-personal communication.

Ministers had brought tiffins from their home. Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat brought dal bafale and vegetables. Revenue Minister Govind Singh Rajput brought famous chironji ki barfi of Sagar along with kadi pakoda and jwar rotis.

Minister OPS Bhadoria brought famous peda of Bhind. Culture Minister Usha Thakur brought dishes of Malwa belt. Minister Ramkhilavan Patel brought kheer in his tiffin.

Read Also Bhopal: You Can Now View Rare Sulcata Tortoises At Van Vihar

No Jail Term

To boost industrial investment in the state, cabinet took an important decision on Saturday. Cabinet decided to amend the provision, which vouched for the jail term and fine for those industrial houses that give wrong information to the state government.

Government has decided to do away with the jail provision. Now, only fine be imposed for giving wrong information to the government. An amendment bill related to the industrial promotion will be introduced during monsoon session of the state Assembly.

Cabinet also decided that now appointments of IAS officers and State Administration Services (SAS) officers can also be done on the posts of registrar and controller of Madhya Pradesh Ayurvigyan Univesity, Jabalpur. In this regard, one amendment bill will be tabled before the Assembly.

Earlier, there was norm that for the post of controller and registrar, one should have worked as a principal for seven years. This has been cut to five years. Government also fixed the rates to purchase the power from the new power plants being established in the state.

Budget

The supplementary budget of Rs 22,000 crore will be tabled before the Assembly during monsoon session. Government is bringing supplementary budget to get money to meet expenses.