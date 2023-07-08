Indore: Representatives From Many Countries Wish To Visit The Cleanest City, Says Bhargav | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, who is in Gujarat to attend the G-20 Mayoral Summit, said that representatives from many countries expressed their desire to visit the cleanest city of the country which has made a mark for innovation at the national level.

Mayor informed Herve Breton from France the journey of Indore to become cleanest city of the country and maintain the title six times in a row. He informed Breton what it takes to remain the cleanest city for six consecutive years.

“(I) Had an enlightening conversation with Herve Breton from France about Indore's waste management model! He was very much impressed by our approach and commitment to sustainability,” Bhargav told Free Press over phone.

Bhargav also met representatives of other countries who on listening to the efforts made by Indore on the cleanliness front showered praises on Indoreans. Bhargav met Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel who hailed Indore for its innovations, including release of green bonds for setting up 60 MW solar plant at Jalud pumping station.

The programme was inaugurated by Patel and minister of state for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore. The meeting is being organised at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. Representatives and participants from 57 and 35 cities of India are participating in it.

These include 45 mayors and deputy mayors. Bhargav also attended the conference, where he addressed the subjects set by different representatives from different sessions. Bhargav is going to give a presentation on “accelerating climate finance”, which is among the six priorities that reflect pressing urban issues and challenges finalised for the U20 Communiqué.

This summit is bringing together several city leaders and mayors from across G20 nations. The summit is being attended by delegates representing various cities, knowledge partners, Indian and international organizations, academic institutes and dignitaries from the Government of India and the State Government.

U20 is an engagement group under India’s G20 presidency. It is a city diplomacy initiative, comprising cities from G20 countries, emphasising the role of cities in taking forward the global agenda for sustainable development through collaboration among cities. Ahmedabad is the U20 Chair for the current sixth cycle.

