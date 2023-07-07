 MP: Junior Magistrate Court Staff Consumes Poisonous Substance
He was immediately taken to Government Hospital Garoth by other employees from where he was referred to Ujjain after first aid.

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of Junior Magistrate Court at Garoth court consumed poisonous substance outside the court premises on Friday.

He was immediately taken to Government Hospital Garoth by other employees from where he was referred to Ujjain after first aid. According to information, Rajesh Bhil, 45, worked in the Junior Magistrate Court of Garoth.

He consumed poisonous substance in the ground behind the court premises on Friday afternoon. The reason behind consuming poisonous substances was yet to be ascertained.

Garoth police station in-charge Kamlesh Singar said that it seems that Rajesh consumed poisonous substance due to personal problem. He had been referred to Indore and his statement was yet to be recorded.

article-image
