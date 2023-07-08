 Bhopal: Congress Men Stage Protest Following Gujarat HC Verdict
Bhopal: Congress Men Stage Protest Following Gujarat HC Verdict

Bhopal: Congress Men Stage Protest Following Gujarat HC Verdict

The Congress workers staged protests in different areas in state capital.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 02:25 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress workers on Friday staged protests after Gujarat High Court refused to stay conviction of party leader Rahul Gandhi in Modi surname defamation case.

The Congress workers staged protests in different areas in state capital. “Rahul Gandhi has taken such a difficult path of truth. We all are with them. History is witness that no matter how many troubles come, no matter how many tests there are, no matter how many conspiracies are hatched, truth wins in the end,” Nath said.

The Congress workers staged protests led by Madhya Pradesh women wing president Vibha Patel, MLA PC Sharma, Sajjan Singh Verma. Former minister Deepak Joshi headed the protest near Old Vidhan Sabha in front of Gandhi's statue.

article-image

