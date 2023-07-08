 MP: 2 Bikers Run Over By Truck In Ashokanagar
The Kotwali police reached the spot and sent the body of the youths to the district hospital for post-mortem.

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): Two men died on the spot after they fell from the bike and came under the wheels of a truck in front of the District Court in Ashoknagar on Saturday. Apparently, their bike lost control over speed-breaker and a speeding truck coming from behind ran over them. The Kotwali police reached the spot and sent the body of the youths to the district hospital for post-mortem.

The deceased have been identified as Prithviraj and Durgesh. They were coming from Indore to meet a lawyer at Ashok Nagar court. Suddenly, their bike lost control over the speed breaker outside the court, due to which they fell on the ground. And the duo came under the wheels of the speeding truck coming from behind.

The truck has been taken into police custody.

