 Video: Dalit Man Beaten With Sticks, Garlanded With Shoes & Paraded In MP's Rewa On Theft Accusation
The incident happened on June 23 in Sohago village of Rewa, however its video went viral on Saturday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 02:38 PM IST
article-image

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Amid uproar over Sidhi Pee-Gate, another case of atrocity has surfaced in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, where a few locals allegedly thrashed a Dalit man with sticks, garlanded him with shoes and paraded him in village. The incident happened on June 23 in Sohago village of Rewa, however its video went viral on Saturday.

article-image

According to information, the accused father-son duo Deshpal Singh and Hari Om Singh allegedly beat Inderjit Manjhi with sticks, garlanded him with shoes and threatened to kill him if approached police station. Victim Manjhi suffered injuries all over the body. The police have registered a case of assault after h is medically examination.

article-image

According to the police, Deshpal Singh had lodged a complaint against Inderjit Manjhi and his nephew Rohit Manjhi for allegedly assaulting him, his son Hari Om and his nephew Rinky and absconded.

However, Inderjit revealed to police that Deshpal Singh had called him & his nephew at his home and started accusing them of theft. They thrashed them, abused them, garlanded them with shoes and clicked their pictures.

Inderjit showed the pictures to police, following which an FIR was lodged against the accused father-son duo.

