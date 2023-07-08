MP: Two Groups Clash Over Dalit Man's Wedding Procession In Shajapur

Representative Image

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of people belonging to the upper caste clashed with Dalits over the music of a wedding procession in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district following which cross-complaints were filed, an official said on Saturday.

The police have registered a case against four from each side, the official said.

Trouble started when the marriage party of Dalit man Anil Chandra was passing through Bhandedi village, about 30 km from the district headquarters, on Friday, the official said.

A few upper caste persons obstructed the wedding procession and demanded that the DJ music be stopped, said Bharat Singh Kirar, Moman Barodia police station in-charge.

An altercation took place following which the members of the upper caste pelted stones at the 'baraat' (wedding party), injuring one Dharmendra, said Kirar.

The Dalits retaliated by throwing stones at the upper caste group, he said.

"On the complaint of Dharmendra, we have booked Manohar Singh, Shaktipal Singh, Balram and another person under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act," he said.

The other side also filed a complaint following which a case was registered against Dharmendra, Dilip, Devilal and Govind, said the police official. PTI