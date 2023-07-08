Indore: Model Accuses Female Co-Model Of Uploading His Video Album In Her Name

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A city-based model has alleged that the female co-model in his video album uploaded the album to her YouTube channel without his permission even though he is the producer and director of the album.

In his complaint to the Vijaynagar police station, Arjun Paliwal (Joshi), a resident of Narayan Kothi, Ambika Nagar area of the city said he had shot a video album ‘Nasamajh Ho Gayi’ and had spent Rs 3.5 lakh on making the album. His co-model Ankita Mishra made some changes to the album and uploaded it to her channel without informing him. When he asked her to delete it from her channel, she refused.

She allegedly showed that she owns all the rights to the video album.