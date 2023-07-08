 Bhopal: CM To Give Two-Wheelers To Over 200 Students In Sagar
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 03:39 AM IST
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will give scooties to more than 200 meritorious students of class 12 in the district. Collector Deepak Arya said the students, obtaining the highest of marks in their respective school in class 12 board examinations, would be given scooties.

Arya directed district education officer Akhilesh Pathak to prepare a list of such students. According to Pathak, 247 meritorious students in the district will be given scooties.

A list of students, who obtained the highest marks in the class 12 board examinations, has been prepared, he said. There are 20 students from Banda, 26 from Bina, 12 from Deori, eight from JC Nagar, ten from Kesli, 20 from Khurai, 24 from Malthaun, 20 from Rahatgarh, 32 from Raheli, 56 from Sagar and 19 from Sahgarh.

All these students will be given scooties, Pathak said, adding that one girl and one boy from each higher secondary school will be given scooty, he said. The largest number of students who will get scooties, belong to Sagar development block, he said.

