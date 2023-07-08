Bhopal: Child Rights Body Members Inspect School | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Madhya Pradesh Child Rights Protection Commission (MPCRPC) inspected Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bairagarh on Friday and asked them to improve the facilities for children.

Members of commission Anurag Pandey, Nisha Srivastava and Megha Pawar who inspected the school asked authorities to maintain cleanliness, prevent waterlogging in premises and ensure that children don’t carry heavy school bags.

The Commission members laid emphasis on personal counselling and told school authorities to contact District Child Welfare Committee and Child Rights Protection Commission if problems arise.

Children should be informed about good touch and bad touch. It should be ensured that information is necessary for children of all age groups. The use of mobile phone is prohibited in the school.