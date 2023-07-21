Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim Share FIRST Photo With Baby Boy Ruhaan

New parents Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim shared first photo with their baby boy and officially revealed his name. The actors welcomed their first child on June 21 and have constantly been sharing their son's health update with fans and followers on social media.

In the new picture, Shoaib is seen holding the baby while Dipika plants a kiss on his tiny hand. However, they did not reveal the baby's face.

In the caption, Dipika and Shoaib revealed the name of the baby and also thanked their fans for keeping their son in prayers. "RUHAAN ❤️ Thank you for keeping him in your prayers," they captioned their post.

For those unversed, the new mommy had shared a vlog on her official YouTube channel a few days back and revealed her baby boy's name. However, she deleted the video later.

Even though the Sasural Simar Ka actress was quick to delete the video, several fans dropped some comments on their social media posts, revealing that they have named their son Ruhaan Ibrahim.

Ruhaan means kindhearted, compassionate and spiritual.

Soon after becoming a father, Shoaib had announced that they had a premature baby and he was kept in NICU due to his poor health. Dipika had an emergency C-section, and their little munchkin came home after a few weeks in the NICU.

A few days back, Shoaib shared first picture with Dipika after welcoming baby. Both the actors are all smiles in the picture which is clicked at the hospital. In the caption, Shoaib mentioned the birth date of their newborn baby and wrote, "The parenthood journey begins." He also added a red heart emoji.

Shoaib has also been sharing his son's health update regularly on his official YouTube channel.

The couple is quite active on social media platforms and they keep treating their fans with their loved-up pictures and fun reels.

They tied the knot on February 22, 2018. Their love story is no less than a fairy tale. They met on the sets of the popular daily show 'Sasural Simar Ka', became friends and eventually fell in love.