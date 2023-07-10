Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim Ask Paps To Be Quiet As They Step Out With Their Newborn Baby - WATCH

Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on June 21. However, Shoaib had mentioned that the baby was born premature, due to which he was kept in the NICU under observation for close to three weeks. But on Monday, the baby was finally discharged and the new parents were seen taking him home.

On Saturday, Shoaib had shared that their baby was finally out of the NICU and that he was doing well.

Dipika and Shoaib stepped out of the hospital on Monday noon with their baby boy wrapped in a white cloth, held tightly in his father's arms.

Dipika, Shoaib ask paparazzi to shush

As soon as the new parents stepped out with their little one, the paparazzi clicked as many pictures of the family as they could. Not just that, but they also congratulated the actors over the good news.

Several videos of Dipika and Shoaib with their baby have now gone viral on the internet in which the photographers can be seen shouting congratulatory wishes for the couple. While the two thanked them for their prayers and wishes, they were also seen asking the paps to shush and not shout as they were still in the hospital premises.

"Shor nahi, shor nahi please. Ye hospital hai," Dipika and Shoaib were heard telling the shutterbugs.

The two posed for the photographers with their baby for a hot minute, but did not reveal his face. They were then seen quickly zooming off, to avoid any inconvenience to the other patients at the hospital.

Dipika-Shoaib on welcoming their first child

Dipika gave birth to their child just a day after Shoaib's birthday. On June 21, Shoaib took to his Instagram handle to share a note, announcing the arrival of their baby boy.

"Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning, we are blessed with a baby boy. It's a premature delivery, nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers," the note read.

The new parents are yet to announce the name of their baby boy, and at present, they are flooded with congratulatory wishes from their near and dear ones.