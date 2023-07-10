Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim Take Newborn Baby Home After 3 Weeks

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 10, 2023
Actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim took their newborn baby home from the hospital on Monday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Dipika and Shoaib welcomed their firstborn -- a son -- on June 21, 2023
Announcing the birth of their child, Shoaib had shared that they had a premature baby
The little one was kept in the NICU for almost three weeks due to his poor health
On Saturday, Shoaib shared that their baby was out of the NICU and was doing fine
The new parents thanked their fans and well-wishers for their prayers
Dipika had earlier shared that she decided to stay back at the hospital post delivery to be close to her baby
On Monday, the paps were seen congratulating the new parents as they stepped out of the hospital
Shoaib held their baby boy close as they thanked the paps
