Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim Take Newborn Baby Home After 3 Weeks

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 10, 2023

Actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim took their newborn baby home from the hospital on Monday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Dipika and Shoaib welcomed their firstborn -- a son -- on June 21, 2023

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Announcing the birth of their child, Shoaib had shared that they had a premature baby

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The little one was kept in the NICU for almost three weeks due to his poor health

Photo by Varinder Chawla

On Saturday, Shoaib shared that their baby was out of the NICU and was doing fine

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The new parents thanked their fans and well-wishers for their prayers

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Dipika had earlier shared that she decided to stay back at the hospital post delivery to be close to her baby

Photo by Varinder Chawla

On Monday, the paps were seen congratulating the new parents as they stepped out of the hospital

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Shoaib held their baby boy close as they thanked the paps

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Before Dipika Kakkar, THESE TV Celebs Had Premature Baby Birth
Find out More