Before Dipika Kakkar, THESE TV Celebs Had Premature Baby Birth

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 21, 2023
Dipika Kakar surprised everyone by delivering a baby boy earlier than her expected due date.
Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, shared the news on social media, assuring fans that it was a premature delivery and asking for their prayers.
Here;s a look at some other TV actress who had premature babies:
Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, already parents to their daughter Lianna, faced challenges when their second baby girl arrived on November 11, much earlier than anticipated. Debina referred to her as a 'miracle baby' who couldn't wait to join the world. The newborn spent some time in the NICU before being discharged.
Mahhi Vij, who had struggled with several failed attempts at IVF, welcomed her baby girl Tara in 2019. Tara was born prematurely and required ventilator support. Mahhi described it as the most difficult period of her life, but she remained hopeful, and now Tara is the center of her world.
TV actress Sangita Ghosh, known for her role in the show "Swaran Ghar," gave birth to a baby girl at 7 months. She chose not to disclose the news initially due to the baby's premature birth. Sangita later shared that her daughter, Devi, faced challenges as a premature baby and spent about 15 days in the NICU.
Neha Marda encountered pregnancy-related complications that led to the premature birth of her baby girl in April. Despite her high blood pressure, both Neha and the baby ultimately fared well. After spending 20 days in the ICU, the baby was able to go home.
Sahil Anand and his wife Rajneet Monga welcomed a baby boy in April 2021, amid the COVID-19 crisis. Their situation was made more worrisome by the fact that their baby was born prematurely due to medical complications. The couple had frequent visits to the gynecologist and ultrasound scans, and ultimately, a premature delivery was required.
