Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Dipika Kakar & Son's Health Update: 'It Was C-Section Delivery, Baby Puri Tarike Se Theek Nahi Hai'

Days after revealing his premature baby boy is in incubator, popular television actor Shoaib Ibrahim has shared first picture with wife Dipika Kakar after becoming a father. Dipika and Shoaib became proud parents to a baby boy on June 21. Shoaib took to his social media handle to announce the good news with their fans.

Shoaib shares FIRST pic with Dipika after welcoming baby

Both the actors are all smiles in the picture which is clicked at the hospital. In the caption, Shoaib mentioned the birth date of their newborn baby and wrote, "The parenthood journey begins." He also added a red heart emoji.

Take a look at his post here:

Shoaib shares his baby's health update

Sharing his son's health update, Shoaib said in his vlog, "Day by day thoda improvement dikh raha hai usme. Doctors are very confident ki bohot jald woh theek hojayega. Abhi cheeze normal hai, better hai, lekin vo puri tareeke se theek nahi hai. Usko kuch din aur abhi NICU mein rakha jayega."

The actor also said that it was C-section delivery and Dipika is still in little pain.

Last week, Shoaib took to his Instagram handle to share a note, announcing the arrival of their baby boy. "Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning, we are blessed with a baby boy. It's a premature delivery, nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers," the note read.

The new parents are yet to announce the name of their baby boy, and at present, they are flooded with congratulatory wishes from their near and dear ones.

When Dipika suffered a miscarriage

During her pregnancy, Dipika had revealed that she had conceived a child earlier too, but unfortunately, she suffered a miscarriage. She had said that it was the first time she had conceived and that her entire family, including Shoaib, were all excited and had even planned everything till the delivery.

Shoaib and Dipika are quite active on social media platforms and they keep treating their fans with their loved-up pictures and fun reels.

They tied the knot on February 22, 2018. Their love story is no less than a fairy tale. They met on the sets of the popular daily show 'Sasural Simar Ka', became friends and eventually fell in love.