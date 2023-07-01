New Mom Dipika Kakar Recalls The Moment Her Water Broke: 'Saw Few Strands Of Blood, Asked Baby To Give Some Movement'

Actress Dipika Kakar welcomed her first child -- a son -- with husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim on June 21, 2023. The couple had revealed that the baby was born premature, and currently, he is in the NICU ward of the hospital. Dipika and Shoaib welcomed their little one just a day after the latter's birthday.

Dipika, who is currently in the hospital, recently recalled the series of events that took place before she gave birth to her baby boy, and revealed how she was scared and anxious as it was a premature birth.

The actress stated that while she panicked, she asked her baby in her womb to show her some sign or movement, and once she felt the baby move inside, she was finally able to be calm.

Dipika recalls the moment her water broke

Dipika, Shoaib and their family members recently celebrated Eid at the hospital where the actress and the baby are currently admitted.

She also shared a vlog from the hospital room in which she revealed that they had returned home around 2 am after celebrating Shoaib's birthday, which was on June 20. It was then that her water broke, and while she initially did not understand it because she was still weeks away from her due date, she eventually realised that she needed to rush to the hospital, as she felt the water gushing out.

"I got alarmed as it was unusual. Then when I got up, my dress and the bedsheet looked a bit pinkish. I got scared. I told Shoaib to call the doctor. When I went to clean myself, I saw a few strands of blood on the wipes. I became numb seeing that," she recalled.

At around 3 am, the couple was on their way to the hospital, and that is when an anxious Dipika asked her baby to show some movement. "I was very scared and then he moved a bit. Then I composed myself and was finally relieved for the entire process," she shared.

'Doctor has advised Kangaroo touch'

Dipika revealed that Shoaib was in the OT with her when she delivered their baby, and it was the most priceless moment of her life.

The actress went on to say that she chose to stay at the hospital even after the delivery as her baby is currently in the NICU and she wants to stay closer to him.

Dipika shared that she got the best gift from the doctors on Eid as they advised her to start the 'kangaroo touch' method, wherein the mother is asked to hold the baby close for skin-to-skin contact.

"The baby is placed on my chest so that we connect. I can’t express it in words. When I held him close, he was sleeping, doing some gestures, it was just so overwhelming," she said.