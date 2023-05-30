Dipika Kakar rubbishes reports of quitting acting: 'People misunderstood my comments'

Dipika Kakar | Instagram

Popular television actress Dipika Kakar, who is expecting her first child with actor-husband Shoaib Ibrahim, has denied reports that claimed she will quit acting. For those unversed, while interacting with media, Dipika had reportedly stated that she wishes to live the rest of her life as a homemaker and take care of her family.

However, the Sasural Simar Ka actress has now said that her statement was 'misunderstood'.

Dipika says 'people misunderstood my comments'

Clarifying her statement on quitting acting, the actress told ETimes TV, "I just came across this news of me quitting acting as a career. People misunderstood my comments from my previous interview that I've given up acting. So I would just like to clarify there is nothing like that."

Dipika added, "I have always craved to live a life of a housewife (mujhe hamesha se housewife banana tha). Shoaib would go to office and I would make breakfast for him and take care of the house. But that doesn't mean that I don't want to work ever again."

The actress said if she gets good offers, she might accept them. "Ho sakta hai I won't work for next four-five years or I might soon get offered something very good and I might accept it also. Aisa bhi ho sakta hai that I might feel that I want to give my first four-five years to my kid. All this I can say when I welcome my baby," Dipika said.

According to media reports, Dipika had earlier said, "I am enjoying this phase of pregnancy and welcoming our first child. The excitement is on another level. I started working at a very young age and continued for about 10 – 15 years at a stretch. As my pregnancy journey began, I told Shoaib that I don’t want to work and want to quit acting. I want to live a life as a housewife and mother."

Dipika's television journey

Dipika gained popularity for her portrayal of Simar Bhardwaj in the long-running daily soap Sasural Simar Ka. She also participated in Bigg Boss 12 and emerged as the winner.

Dipika also appeared in other television shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye 8, and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum among others.

In 2018, Dipika married Shoaib Ibrahim, who was her co-star in Sasural Simar Ka.