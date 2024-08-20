Shreyas Talpade SLAMS Death Rumours: ‘I Am Alive, Healthy & Happy’

anchal2598704

Shreyas Talpade, who suffered a heart attack last year, took to his Instagram handle an hour ago to clarify the false reports surrounding his death on the internet today. These reports claimed that the actor has passed away on the Monday afternoon. Strongly reacting to the same, Shreyas has now issued a statement.

On his Instagram handle, the actor released a slide stating that he has come across a report claiming he is no more and that he understands the place of humour, but when it is misused, it can cause harm. The actor also states that this may have started as a joke but it is now taking a toll on his loved ones, especially his family.

Shreyas writes, “Dear All,

I want to assure everyone that I am ALIVE, HAPPY, and HEALTHY. I've become aware of a viral post claiming my demise. While I understand that humor has its place, when it's misused, it can cause real harm. What may have started as a joke by someone, is now creating unnecessary worry and playing with the emotions of those who care about me, especially my family.”

Further, Shreyas also revealed how his school going daughter has been deeply affected by these rumours and that she has now grown anxious due to the same. He writes, “My little daughter, who goes to school every day, is already anxious about my well-being, constantly asking questions and seeking reassurance. This false news only deepens her fears, forcing her to confront more questions from her peers and teachers, stirring up emotions that we've been trying to manage as a family.”

I am deeply grateful to all who have checked in on me during this time. Your concern and love mean the world to me. To the trolls, I have a simple request: please stop. Don't joke around at the cost of others and don't do this to anyone else. I wouldn't want anything like this to happen to you ever so please be sensitive. Chasing engagement and likes should never come at the expense of others' feelings,” Shreyas concludes.

For the uninformed, the Housefull 2 actor suffered a heart attack last year and since then there has been a surge in the rumours surrounding his death.