 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi's LIES About Abhira SHAKE Armaan, Latter Plans Sweet Surprise For Would Be Wife Amid Emotional Turmoil (EXCLUSIVE)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi's LIES About Abhira SHAKE Armaan, Latter Plans Sweet Surprise For Would Be Wife Amid Emotional Turmoil (EXCLUSIVE)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi's LIES About Abhira SHAKE Armaan, Latter Plans Sweet Surprise For Would Be Wife Amid Emotional Turmoil (EXCLUSIVE)

The Free Press Journal has learnt of an exclusive developement on the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Ruhi, who is constantly on her toes to call off Abhira and Armaan's wedding will take another evil step as she lies to him about Abhira's pregnancy condition. However, despite it all, Armaan plans a sweet surprise for Abhira.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
article-image

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been a TRP topper for quite some time now. Running for over 15 years, the show, currently led by Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, the current track of the show revolves around Abhira and Armaan's impending and highly anticipated wedding. However, their journey to marital bliss is filled with challenges and ups and downs.

Read Also
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohit Purohit Gives Glimpses Into Upcoming Sequence With Samridhii...
article-image

The Free Press Journal has been bringing to its readers exclusive scoop from the track of the show. We are back with yet another exciting development in the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As per our sources, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani), who has shown false reports about Abhira's(Samridhii Shukla) pregnancy to the Poddars will go a step further and will lie to Armaan (Rohit Purohit) about Abhira's condition.

Ruhi will be seen telling Armaan that if Abhira conceives, it can be life threatening for her and she can also pass away in the process. This revelation shocks Armaan and leaves him devastated. However, despite the same, Armaan plans a small surprise for Abhira and takes her to a place that he decorated with 'baby items.' There, he recollects about his childhood and the duo also discuss their future together. It will be then that it starts raining heavily and everything that Armaan had planned for Abhira is washed away.

Read Also
Unseen Glimpses Of Abhira-Armaan's Upcoming Romantic Sequence In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
article-image

With this scene, the makers of the show also indicate towards a potential threat on Armaan and Abhira's forthcoming marriage.

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka: 52 Arrested In Nagamangala After Communal Riot Erupts Over Ganesh Procession Stone-Pelting Incident
Karnataka: 52 Arrested In Nagamangala After Communal Riot Erupts Over Ganesh Procession Stone-Pelting Incident
JBM Auto Shares Rise, Crosses ₹2,000 Mark After Union Cabinet Approves PM-eBus Sewa-PSM
JBM Auto Shares Rise, Crosses ₹2,000 Mark After Union Cabinet Approves PM-eBus Sewa-PSM
Mumbai: Samta Nagar Police File FIR Against 25-Year-Old Man For Hitting & Killing Dog With Car In Lokhandwala Township, Kandivali
Mumbai: Samta Nagar Police File FIR Against 25-Year-Old Man For Hitting & Killing Dog With Car In Lokhandwala Township, Kandivali
'Goal for Wayanad': Kerala Blasters FC Donates ₹25 Lakh Towards Landslide Victims, Will Contribute ₹1 Lakh Per Goal Scored During ISL Season
'Goal for Wayanad': Kerala Blasters FC Donates ₹25 Lakh Towards Landslide Victims, Will Contribute ₹1 Lakh Per Goal Scored During ISL Season

For the uninformed, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of DKP productions. The show is currently in its fourth generation.

Read Also
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Rohan Mehra All Set To Direct First Music Video, To Star Opposite...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi's LIES About Abhira SHAKE Armaan, Latter Plans Sweet...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi's LIES About Abhira SHAKE Armaan, Latter Plans Sweet...

Anil Mehta Funeral: Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Arjun Kapoor & Others Pay Last Respects

Anil Mehta Funeral: Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Arjun Kapoor & Others Pay Last Respects

Anil Mehta Funeral: Malaika Arora's Mother Breaks Down, Arhaan Khan Consoles Her; Heartbreaking...

Anil Mehta Funeral: Malaika Arora's Mother Breaks Down, Arhaan Khan Consoles Her; Heartbreaking...

Taylor Swift Wins Big At VMA's; Makes History And Ties With Beyonce To Become The First Solo Artist...

Taylor Swift Wins Big At VMA's; Makes History And Ties With Beyonce To Become The First Solo Artist...

Rakul Preet Singh Reveals Being Replaced In Prabhas' Film After 4 Days Of Shoot: 'I Was Not Even...

Rakul Preet Singh Reveals Being Replaced In Prabhas' Film After 4 Days Of Shoot: 'I Was Not Even...