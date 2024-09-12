Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi's LIES About Abhira SHAKE Armaan, Latter Plans Sweet Surprise For Would Be Wife Amid Emotional Turmoil (EXCLUSIVE)

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been a TRP topper for quite some time now. Running for over 15 years, the show, currently led by Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, the current track of the show revolves around Abhira and Armaan's impending and highly anticipated wedding. However, their journey to marital bliss is filled with challenges and ups and downs.

The Free Press Journal has been bringing to its readers exclusive scoop from the track of the show. We are back with yet another exciting development in the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As per our sources, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani), who has shown false reports about Abhira's(Samridhii Shukla) pregnancy to the Poddars will go a step further and will lie to Armaan (Rohit Purohit) about Abhira's condition.

Ruhi will be seen telling Armaan that if Abhira conceives, it can be life threatening for her and she can also pass away in the process. This revelation shocks Armaan and leaves him devastated. However, despite the same, Armaan plans a small surprise for Abhira and takes her to a place that he decorated with 'baby items.' There, he recollects about his childhood and the duo also discuss their future together. It will be then that it starts raining heavily and everything that Armaan had planned for Abhira is washed away.

Read Also Unseen Glimpses Of Abhira-Armaan's Upcoming Romantic Sequence In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

With this scene, the makers of the show also indicate towards a potential threat on Armaan and Abhira's forthcoming marriage.

For the uninformed, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of DKP productions. The show is currently in its fourth generation.