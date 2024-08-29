Unseen Glimpses Of Abhira-Armaan's Upcoming Romantic Sequence In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

By: Aanchal Choudhary | August 29, 2024
The viewers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are in for a romantic twist in the upcoming episodes of the show.
The Free Press Journal had earlier informed about Abhira mesmerizing Armaan when she dresses up as Radha in the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Directors Kut Production, the producers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took to their Instagram handle to share glimpses from the sequence.
In these pictures, Abhira and Armaan's dreamy romance has left fans of the show and the onscreen couple yearning for more.
However, it will be after this sequence that major drama in the show will unfold.
Both Abhira and Armaan will be seen having a conflict of opinions over embracing parenthood.
As of now, this dreamy romantic sequence of the couple has to be one of the most awaited ones.