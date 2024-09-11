Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohit Purohit Gives Glimpses Into Upcoming Sequence With Samridhii Shukla

By: Aanchal Choudhary | September 11, 2024
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohit Purohit took to his Instagram handle to give a glimpse into an exciting upcoming sequence of the beloved 'Abhimaan.'
The actor shared a few glimpses from an upcoming dance sequence.
In these pictures shared by Rohit, the actor can be seen very beautifully complementing his costar Samridhii Shukla's yellow punjabi suit with a purple kurta and a yellow shervani.
Rohit and Samridhii, who essay the characters of Armaan and Abhira on the show will be seen grooving to a Punjabi song in the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Sharing these pictures on his Instagram handle, Rohit writes, ''Salaam-e- ishq ❤️ Sat Sri Akal ji sarya nu.''
As soon as Rohit shared these pictures, ardent viewers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai went gaga and expressed their excitement on watching the sequence.
The current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolves around the impending and most anticipated wedding of Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla).