 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Rohan Mehra All Set To Direct First Music Video, To Star Opposite Riya Sharma (Exclusive)
Rohan Mehra, who rose to fame with his stint in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to make a comeback with an upcoming music video opposite Riya Sharma. The actor, spoke to us exclusively on the same and also opened up on directing the video.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 07:15 PM IST
Rohan Mehra, who rose to fame with his stint in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been missing from the television screens for quite some time now. While the actor has been a part of various popular music videos, fans of the Sasural Simar Ka fame have been missing him onscreen.

The Free Press Journal has exclusively learnt of Rohan making a comeback in the world of music videos all over again. We learnt that the actor is all set to fly to Georgia for the shoot of his upcoming music video opposite Riya Sharma, last seen in Sony SAB's 'Dhruv Tara.' We have also learnt that the actor has also turned a director for the same project and will be directing the said music video too. To confirm the same, we got in touch with Rohan and the actor confirming the news said, ''Yes, this is true. I have been in the industry for more than 15 years now and have been a part of more than 60 music videos, so with an experience of this sort, I thought, why not give it a try. I thought I am now ready to direct. So, I am shooting the song with Riya and its a romantic song.''

While Rohan rose to fame with his stint in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, he called it quits and later participated in Bigg Boss 12 along with Karan Mehra, his onscreen father from the show. On the other hand, Riya, last seen opposite Ishaan Dhawan in Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara will also be seen making a comeback after a brief break.

